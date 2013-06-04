Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.75 percent higher at 0641 GMT 

SCOR

Italian insurer Generali said on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell its U.S. life reinsurance business to its French rival for 579 million euros ($750 million) as part of its strategy to shed non-core assets.

STMICROELECTRONICS

The chipmaker's CEO Carlo Bozotti told Le Figaro newspaper in an interview that the company is expecting order growth of 5 to 10 percent this year after registering 5 percent growth in the first quarter.

GEMALTO

The smart card maker said it would present a new strategic development plan and business objectives on September 5.

NEOPOST

The Paris-listed mail company said its first-quarter revenue rose 6.5 percent and stuck to its 2013 outlook for sales and operating margin.

DANONE

The French dairy company said it had successfully launched a 650 million-euro, six-year bond issue paying a coupon of 1.375 percent.

KLEPIERRE

The French real-estate group owned by Simon Property and BNP Paribas said it had signed a 750 million-euro revolving credit facility with a pool of 16 banks.

