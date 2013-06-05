(Adds detail) Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

HERMES

Hermes International has installed a member of its founding family as co-chief executive on Tuesday, as it fights rival luxury group LVMH's attempts to amass a stake in the company.

For story {C}ENDS

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO

Europe's No. 1 property group said it had successfully placed a 700 million-euro bond issue at a coupon of 2.50 percent maturing in 2023.

PAGES JAUNES

French phone directories company Pages Jaunes' debts must urgently be cut but are not at a crisis level, key shareholder Cerberus Capital said a day before an investor showdown.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................