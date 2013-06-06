Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.05 percent lower at 0617 GMT

EUROTUNNEL

The UK Competition Commission said it would bar the Channel tunnel operator's ferries from the British port of Dover because its acquisition of three vessels and other assets from failed ferry operator Sea France could mean higher prices.

PAGES JAUNES

Shareholders in French directories company Pages Jaunes on Wednesday rejected activist investor Guy Wyser-Pratte's attempt to get himself and an ally named to its board as independent directors by overwhelming votes.

ZODIAC

Zodiac said on Wednesday it has signed a final contract in order to acquire La Jonchère, a French company dedicated to ducts and flexible joints. La Jonchère employs around 115 people and reported sales of 28 million euros in 2012.

VINCI

Qatar Rail, the company overseeing the construction of the Gulf state's railway network, has awarded four design and build contracts worth approximately $8.2 billion for phase one of the Doha Metro, it said on Wednesday. A consortium led by South Korea's Samsung C&T Corp will design and build major stations and firms selected to build the metro's four four lines include Italy's Impregilo S.P.A, PORR Bau GmbH, and France's Vinci Construction Grands Projets.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................