Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are 0.05 percent lower at 0617 GMT
EUROTUNNEL
The UK Competition Commission said it would bar the Channel
tunnel operator's ferries from the British port of Dover because
its acquisition of three vessels and other assets from failed
ferry operator Sea France could mean higher prices.
PAGES JAUNES
Shareholders in French directories company Pages Jaunes on
Wednesday rejected activist investor Guy Wyser-Pratte's attempt
to get himself and an ally named to its board as independent
directors by overwhelming votes.
ZODIAC
Zodiac said on Wednesday it has signed a final contract in
order to acquire La Jonchère, a French company dedicated to
ducts and flexible joints. La Jonchère employs around 115 people
and reported sales of 28 million euros in 2012.
VINCI
Qatar Rail, the company overseeing the construction of the
Gulf state's railway network, has awarded four design and build
contracts worth approximately $8.2 billion for phase one of the
Doha Metro, it said on Wednesday. A consortium led by South
Korea's Samsung C&T Corp will design and build major
stations and firms selected to build the metro's four four lines
include Italy's Impregilo S.P.A, PORR Bau GmbH, and
France's Vinci Construction Grands Projets.
