Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are 0.6 percent higher at 0622 GMT
IPSEN
The French drugmaker said on Friday it had reorganised its
salesforce for injectable drug Dysport in the United States and
confirmed its goal to become profitable there in 2014. The costs
linked to the reorganisation will not have a material impact on
the group's accounts, Ipsen said.
AEROPORTS DE PARIS
The Paris airport operator said on Thursday that traffic at
Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports rose 4.7 percent in May.
EADS
European planemaker Airbus will unveil orders for hundreds
of passengers jets at next week's Paris Airshow, the head of
parent company EADS said.
ZODIAC
The aerospace equipment posted profit of 2.84 billion euros
in the first nine months of its 2012-2013 fiscal year, an
increase of 7 percent on a comparable basis.
