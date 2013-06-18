Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PPR

French luxury and sports brands group PPR is in talks to buy control of Richard Mille, one of the most expensive watch brands on the market, an industry source with first-hand knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

For story click on

FRANCE TELECOM

France Telecom's executive board agreed on Monday to keep chief executive Stephane Richard in his job after he was put under investigation for fraud allegedly committed during his time as a top government aide.

For story click on

EADS British budget airline EasyJet Plc said on Tuesday it would expand its fleet with more Airbus jets, with an order for 35 current generation A320 aircraft and 100 new generation A320neo. [IDD:nWLB003KB]

ALCATEL

Former Europcar CEO Philippe Guillemot is expected to land the number two position at Alcatel-Lucent as new CEO Michel Combes unveils his plan for the loss-making telecom equipment maker on June 19, daily Le Figaro said on Tuesday.

VALEO

Valeo and Germany's Osram said on Tuesday they have agreed on an option contract allowing Valeo to eventually acquire 100 percent of their joint operations in North America no earlier than 2014. Until then, Valeo and Osram will continue operating in North America under a 50-50 percent joint venture

VIVENDI <VIV.PA.

Vivendi is pushing Frace Telecom to step in with a last-minute bid for Vivendi's Maroc Telecom, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

INGENICO

IT services group Ingenico said on Monday that the bankruptcy of a corporate customer in Germany will have a 5 million euros impact on profitability in the first half of 2013, which is significantly below the maximum amount previously disclosed. Ingenico also confirmed its full year 2013 guidance of a like for like sales growth greater or equal than 8 percent and an EBITDA margin exceeding 18.5 percent on its historical perimeter

TOTAL

Total has bought an 80 percent stake in an Iraqi-Kurdish oil exploration block in a move that reinforces the French oil major's position in the autonomous region where crude reserves are plentiful.

For story click on

