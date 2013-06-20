PARIS, June 20 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

FNAC

Fnac shares were priced at 22 euros a share, valuing the book and CD retailer at 365.1 million euros, market operator NYSE Euronext said on Wednesday, providing a valuation that is likely to disappoint investors.

PERNOD RICARD

Pernod Ricard, the world's second-biggest spirits group, said on Wednesday it would pay an interim cash dividend of 0.79 euros per share for the current 2012-13 financial year, which ends June 30.

RENAULT

French carmaker Renault has pledged to slash the cost of developing future models by 30-40 percent as it rolls out a new generation of vehicle architectures with alliance partner Nissan .

EDF

The Paris prosecutor has opened a preliminary investigation into the terms of a consulting contract between French utility EDF and a former top-level group official, the prosecutor's office said on Wednesday, confirming a report in afternooon daily Le Monde.

