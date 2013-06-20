PARIS, June 20 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
FNAC
Fnac shares were priced at 22 euros a share, valuing the
book and CD retailer at 365.1 million euros, market operator
NYSE Euronext said on Wednesday, providing a valuation that is
likely to disappoint investors.
PERNOD RICARD
Pernod Ricard, the world's second-biggest spirits group,
said on Wednesday it would pay an interim cash dividend of 0.79
euros per share for the current 2012-13 financial year, which
ends June 30.
RENAULT
French carmaker Renault has pledged to slash the cost of
developing future models by 30-40 percent as it rolls out a new
generation of vehicle architectures with alliance partner Nissan
.
EDF
The Paris prosecutor has opened a preliminary investigation
into the terms of a consulting contract between French utility
EDF and a former top-level group official, the
prosecutor's office said on Wednesday, confirming a report in
afternooon daily Le Monde.
AREVA
The French government will name Pierre Blayau, chairman of
Geodis, at the head of the nuclear group's supervisory board to
replace Jean-Cyril Spinetta, French newspaper Les Echos said on
Thursday, citing two government sources.
No one at Areva was immediately available for comment.
