Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
SANOFI
An improved version of Sanofi's blockbuster insulin Lantus
is better than the older drug at controlling blood sugar lows at
night, a common side effect in diabetics treated with insulin,
according two late-stage tests published on Saturday.
AREVA
French nuclear power group Areva could name
Geodis boss Pierre Blayau as its supervisory board chairman on
Monday, replacing Jean-Cyril Spinetta, afternoon daily Le Monde
said on Saturday, without naming its sources.
DASSAULT AVIATION
French companies have made offers on supplying military
equipment to Qatar, including equipping its air force with
Rafale fighter planes made by Dassault, President Francois
Hollande said on Sunday.
BANKS
Europe failed to agree on how to share the cost of bank
collapses on Saturday, as Germany resisted attempts by France to
water down rules designed to spare taxpayers in future crises.
