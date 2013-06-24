Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI

An improved version of Sanofi's blockbuster insulin Lantus is better than the older drug at controlling blood sugar lows at night, a common side effect in diabetics treated with insulin, according two late-stage tests published on Saturday.

AREVA

French nuclear power group Areva could name Geodis boss Pierre Blayau as its supervisory board chairman on Monday, replacing Jean-Cyril Spinetta, afternoon daily Le Monde said on Saturday, without naming its sources.

DASSAULT AVIATION

French companies have made offers on supplying military equipment to Qatar, including equipping its air force with Rafale fighter planes made by Dassault, President Francois Hollande said on Sunday.

BANKS

Europe failed to agree on how to share the cost of bank collapses on Saturday, as Germany resisted attempts by France to water down rules designed to spare taxpayers in future crises.

