PARIS, June 25 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 1.2 percent higher at 0643 GMT

CLUB MEDITERRANEE

The group's board on Tuesday accepted an improved offer from two top shareholders that plan to take over the French holiday firm and accelerate its shift to fast-growing markets.

EUROTUNNEL

The head of the operator of the Channel Tunnel said he had decided to ask the market authorities to look into the publication of information relating to a European Commission statement on its train charges last Thursday. The stock has since lost 18 percent.

CARREFOUR

The world's second largest retailer, is exploring a sale of its businesses in China and Taiwan, including a possible initial public offering in Hong Kong or a combination of some of those assets with another company, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

