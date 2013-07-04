Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
GECINA
The Paris-listed real-estate company said it had bought an
office building for 122 million euros including duties.
EIFFAGE
The French construction and concessions company said it had
bought the Smulders group, representing annual revenues of
around 200 million euros and 770 employees in Belgium, the
Netherlands and Poland.
SAINT GOBAIN
The French glassmaker said that 73 percent of its dividend
payout for 2012 would be paid in shares.
ZODIAC AEROSPACE
The French aerospace company said it had acquired the
engineering department of Threesixty Aerospace, a seat
manufacturer owned by Virgin Atlantic Airways.
