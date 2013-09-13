PARIS, Sept 13 - Below are company-related news and stories
from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the
region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 September futures down 0.07 pct at 0601 GMT.
EADS
Japanese carrier ANA Holdings said it will consider
the risk of delivery delays when choosing between Airbus's A350
and Boeing's yet-to-be-launched 777X for an order of as
many as 30 wide-body jets.
RENAULT, BOLLORE
Carmaker Renault and industrial group Bollore announced
plans to join forces in bidding for electric car-sharing
contracts and assembling battery-powered vehicles in France.
CLUB MED
The French resort group said winter 2014 bookings were
encouraging and benefited from an early booking policy in all
regions. Over the past eight weeks bookings in Europe-Africa
were down 22.1 percent, reflecting reduced demand for Egypt and
Tunisia's destinations and a continuing downturn in the French
market. Bookings rose 14.3 percent in Asia and fell 5.2 percent
in Americas during the period.
EDF
France's energy minister has written to neighbouring
countries to ensure close cooperation ahead of potential gas
supply disruptions this winter due to critically low storage
levels, a senior official said.
AREVA
The French nuclear power plant builder said it had signed a
series of contracts with German utilities for the delivery of
fuel storage casks.
AIR LIQUIDE
The industrial gases company is cutting 160 posts partly
through a voluntary departure plan.
TELECOMS
Telecom executives were generally downbeat about proposals
for a revamp of European Union regulation because price caps and
limits on roaming charges would hit their profits soon, while
ideas they liked were less sure to be adopted.
