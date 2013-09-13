PARIS, Sept 13 - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 September futures down 0.07 pct at 0601 GMT.

EADS

Japanese carrier ANA Holdings said it will consider the risk of delivery delays when choosing between Airbus's A350 and Boeing's yet-to-be-launched 777X for an order of as many as 30 wide-body jets.

RENAULT, BOLLORE

Carmaker Renault and industrial group Bollore announced plans to join forces in bidding for electric car-sharing contracts and assembling battery-powered vehicles in France.

CLUB MED

The French resort group said winter 2014 bookings were encouraging and benefited from an early booking policy in all regions. Over the past eight weeks bookings in Europe-Africa were down 22.1 percent, reflecting reduced demand for Egypt and Tunisia's destinations and a continuing downturn in the French market. Bookings rose 14.3 percent in Asia and fell 5.2 percent in Americas during the period.

EDF

France's energy minister has written to neighbouring countries to ensure close cooperation ahead of potential gas supply disruptions this winter due to critically low storage levels, a senior official said.

AREVA

The French nuclear power plant builder said it had signed a series of contracts with German utilities for the delivery of fuel storage casks.

AIR LIQUIDE

The industrial gases company is cutting 160 posts partly through a voluntary departure plan.

TELECOMS

Telecom executives were generally downbeat about proposals for a revamp of European Union regulation because price caps and limits on roaming charges would hit their profits soon, while ideas they liked were less sure to be adopted.

