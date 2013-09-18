PARIS, Sept 18 - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PEUGEOT

The French carmaker has mandated two banks to study a possible capital tie-up with its Chinese partner Dongfeng , Les Echos reported on Tuesday.

BNP PARIBAS

The Belgian government is considering the sale of some of its 10.3 percent stake in French bank BNP Paribas to bring its sovereign debt level below 100 percent of annual economic output, two Belgian business newspapers reported on Wednesday.

ARCELORMITTAL

The steelmaker will sell a 21 percent stake in its Algerian unit at a nominal price to the Algerian state, allowing the country to become a majority shareholder, the state news agency reported on Tuesday.

ZODIAC AEROSPACE

The French aerospace cabins and systems maker posted a 13.2 percent rise in revenue for the 2012-2013 fiscal year, thanks to increased air traffic and market share gains.

THALES

The defence electronics group boosted its interim dividend by 8 percent to 0.27 euros per share.

