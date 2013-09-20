Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 September futures up 0.15 percent at 0600 GMT

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Air France-KLM will decide what to do with its stake in Italian airline Alitalia SpA next week, according to two media reports on Thursday.

Separately, a trade union of Air France flight attendants called on Thursday for its members to strike from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24 over a fresh round of cost cuts and plans to lay off 2,800 workers.

ACKERMANS VH

Belgium's Ackermans & Van Haaren will acquire a majority stake in construction group CFE by buying shares from France's Vinci, the groups said on Thursday.

TOTAL

Investors in Total are eager to know when the French oil major might taper its unprecedented investment drive, set to peak this year, and instead find more cash for dividends.

GDF SUEZ

French utility GDF Suez said on Thursday it had signed its first long-term contract with the Shah Deniz consortium for 2.6 billion cubic meters per year of gas from the Caspian Sea's field.

PEUGEOT

French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen will continue to collaborate with Japan's Toyota in the minicar segment in Europe, PSA's chief executive told a German car magazine.

SANOFI

Sanofi has reached a $40 million settlement of a U.S. lawsuit accusing the French drugmaker of misleading investors about the safety of a weight loss pill that a U.S. regulatory panel linked to suicidal thoughts.

AIRBUS

Deutsche Lufthansa unveiled a $19 billion order for new jets on Thursday as its outgoing chief executive warned the historic investment must not dilute the resolve of Europe's largest airline to stay in the black. The deal for 59 new jets, split between Boeing and Airbus, will see the German flag carrier launch a new and larger version of Boeing's 777 long-range jet.

DEXIA

Belgian financial group Dexia has entered into exclusive talks with New York Life Investments to sell its asset management unit, it said late on Thursday.

SOCGEN

Societe Generale's board of directors has accepted the resignation of Thierry Martel, Chief Executive Officer of Groupama, following Groupama's sale of its Societe Generale shares in August 2013.

LAGARDERE

Italian airport operator Save said on Thursday it had agreed to sell 50 percent of its food services unit Airest to Lagardere Services as part of a partnership deal to develop its brands globally.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................