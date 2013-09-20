Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 September futures up 0.15 percent at 0600 GMT
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France-KLM will decide what to do with its stake in
Italian airline Alitalia SpA next week, according to two media
reports on Thursday.
Separately, a trade union of Air France flight
attendants called on Thursday for its members to strike from
Nov. 20 to Nov. 24 over a fresh round of cost cuts and plans to
lay off 2,800 workers.
ACKERMANS VH
Belgium's Ackermans & Van Haaren will acquire a majority
stake in construction group CFE by buying shares from
France's Vinci, the groups said on Thursday.
TOTAL
Investors in Total are eager to know when the French oil
major might taper its unprecedented investment drive, set to
peak this year, and instead find more cash for dividends.
GDF SUEZ
French utility GDF Suez said on Thursday it had
signed its first long-term contract with the Shah Deniz
consortium for 2.6 billion cubic meters per year of gas from the
Caspian Sea's field.
PEUGEOT
French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen will continue to
collaborate with Japan's Toyota in the minicar segment
in Europe, PSA's chief executive told a German car magazine.
SANOFI
Sanofi has reached a $40 million settlement of a U.S.
lawsuit accusing the French drugmaker of misleading investors
about the safety of a weight loss pill that a U.S. regulatory
panel linked to suicidal thoughts.
AIRBUS
Deutsche Lufthansa unveiled a $19 billion order
for new jets on Thursday as its outgoing chief executive warned
the historic investment must not dilute the resolve of Europe's
largest airline to stay in the black. The deal for 59 new jets,
split between Boeing and Airbus, will see the
German flag carrier launch a new and larger version of Boeing's
777 long-range jet.
DEXIA
Belgian financial group Dexia has entered into exclusive
talks with New York Life Investments to sell its asset
management unit, it said late on Thursday.
SOCGEN
Societe Generale's board of directors has accepted the
resignation of Thierry Martel, Chief Executive Officer of
Groupama, following Groupama's sale of its Societe Generale
shares in August 2013.
LAGARDERE
Italian airport operator Save said on Thursday it
had agreed to sell 50 percent of its food services unit Airest
to Lagardere Services as part of a partnership deal to develop
its brands globally.
