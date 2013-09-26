PARIS, Sept 26 - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

France's CAC 40 futures were trading up 0.07 percent at 6:01GMT

ALCATEL-LUCENT

Nokia is discussing internally whether to approach its French rival about a tie-up, several people close to the matter said.

VINCI

Vinci is considering selling its parking concession business, Vinci Park, for which it could raise up to 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion), according to Les Echos.

BOUYGUES TELECOM

The telecoms operator said the roll-out of its new superfast mobile network was ahead of schedule and would cover 63 percent of the French population by the Oct. 1 launch.

LVMH

LVMH has appointed British fashion designer J.W. Anderson as the new creative director for Loewe handbags and is taking a minority stake in his London-based brand.

Marc Jacobs may be on the verge of leaving Louis Vuitton when his contract ends next month, an industry source told Reuters. Names in the hat to replace him include that of Nicolas Ghesquiere, who left Balenciaga last year after having infused new life into the Kering fashion brand.

SANOFI

A new cholesterol-lowering drug from the French drugmaker has the potential to become a $3-billion-dollar-plus blockbuster, according to analysts awaiting imminent late-stage trial results.

Separately, Sanofi said its new insulin pen, the CE Mark for JuniorSTAR, featuring a smaller dose for children, will be presented at a conference in Barcelona on Thursday. Commercial launch is expected next year.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank's Czech subsidiary Komercni Banka expects a turn to mild banking revenue growth next year after an expected 6 percent drop in 2013.

PUBLICIS

EU regulators will liaise with U.S. counterparts in their assessment of the proposed $35 billion merger between global ad agencies Publicis and Omnicom.

EIFFAGE

The French construction and concessions company has completed its acquisition of most of the Smulders group, representing annual revenues of around 200 million euros and 770 employees in Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland.

GDF SUEZ

The French utility said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Petrovietnam Gas to jointly develop energy projects in Vietnam.

COLRUYT

The Belgian discount grocer said its net profit for the current financial year would be unchanged from last year, taking a far more cautious stance than analysts.

EADS

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he was preparing legal action against Airbus due to a "serious fault" in his presidential jet following maintenance.

TOTAL

Total said it would partner with Etrion and Solventus to build a 70 megawatt solar power plant in Chile. The project will cost of approximately $200 million and Total owns 20 percent of it.

AIR LIQUIDE

The French chemical group said it has finalized the acquisition of Voltaix Inc.,a U.S. based electronics materials company. The agreement was first announced on June 12.

DSM

Dutch food and chemicals group said operating profit for 2013 could be slightly below 1.35 billion euros, compared with its target of 1.4 billion euros.

ABLYNX

The Belgian biopharmaceutical company and Merck Serono said they had expanded their ties with the creation of a research alliance that could lead to the development of at least four agents to treat disease.

