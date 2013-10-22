PARIS Oct 22 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures FCEc1 are slightly down 0.08 pct at 0609 GMT

KPN

The Dutch telecoms group reported a 13 percent fall in core profit in the third quarter, as a rise in earnings at its Dutch residential unit was not able to make up for declines in its Belgian and Dutch mobile businesses

DASSAULT AVIATION

The French airplane maker unveiled its new 16-passenger business jet, the Falcon 5X, which will cost $45 million and take its first flight in the first quarter of 2015.

TOTAL

Brazil sold production rights to develop the giant offshore Libra oil area to a consortium led by Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro in an auction with a single bid. France's Total will have 20 percent, and said it would pay 3 billion Brazilian Reais ($1.4 Billion) for its part of the signing bonus.

PUBLICIS

The French advertising agency said it had agreed to buy an independent agency in India called Beehive Communications, which has 130 employees, for an undisclosed amount. It is the group's seventh acquisition in India since mid-2012.

BOUYGUES

The company's construction division said it won a contract worth 142 million euros from Aeroports de Lyon, in France, for the design and building of the future Terminal 1 at Lyon-Saint Exupery airport.

VINCI

The company said it won a contract worth 115 million euros for the upgrade and refurbishment of 13 stations and one accommodation block as part of London's new Crossrail railway link.

KERING

The French luxury group is ready to inject at least 300 million euros into its La Redoute unit as part of efforts to find a buyer for the loss-making mail order business, two sources close to the matter said.

EADS

Flight trials for Airbus's latest passenger jet, the A350, are going well and the European planemaker is sticking to its target of delivering the first of the lightweight jets in the second half of 2014, programme chief Didier Evrard said.

SOITEC

The semiconductor company posted a 32 percent drop in second-quarter sales to 47.7 million euros. It reiterated its full-year guidance for double-digit sales growth and forecast a significant improvement in profitability in the second half versus the first.

STALLERGENES

The French allergy drug maker posted a 3.6 percent rise in third-quarter sales to 45.9 million euros and said its full-year targets remained unchanged.

GUERBET

The medical imaging specialist said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted its Lipiodol injectable image contrast enhancer orphan drug status in the treatment of patients with liver cancer.

TRANSGENE

The immunotherapy specialist said third-quarter operating revenue jumped 50 percent to 4.8 million euros, helped by higher government financing of its research spending.

VIVENDI

Activision Blizzard Inc CEO Bobby Kotick and Co-chairman Brian Kelly control more than a quarter of voting interest in the company after completing their $8.2 billion deal to buy back most of its shares from Vivendi.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................