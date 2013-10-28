Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
VIVENDI, LAGARDERE
Vivendi has reached a deal to buy out partner Lagardere's
20 percent stake in pay-television operator Canal+ France for an
undisclosed amount, according to French magazine le Nouvel
Observateur. A spokesman for Vivendi declined to comment on
Friday, and Lagardere was not immediately available.
EDF, VEOLIA
French power group EDF and water and waste group Veolia
Environnement are poised to finalise a deal on the asset sharing
of their Dalkia energy services venture, French investment
newsletter Agefi said on Sunday.
PEUGEOT
China's Dongfeng Motor Group is still weighing the
benefits of investing in loss-making PSA Peugeot Citroen, a top
Dongfeng executive said, hinting that a deal with the French
carmaker could take a long time.
CARREFOUR
Carrefour, the world's second-biggest retailer, named a new
boss in Brazil on Friday as it seeks to accelerate its expansion
in its largest market after France.
ALSTOM
The French engineering company will coordinate a project to
build two 900 megawatt coal-fired units in Poland, taking over
some work from local firms and helping restart the stalled
construction plan.
AIR FRANCE
The Franco-Dutch airline's CFO Philippe Calavia complained
in a letter to Alitalia that the Italian carrier had failed to
inform its French partner properly about key meetings aimed at
approving a much-needed capital hike, an Italian newspaper said.
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO
Unibail-Rodamco, Europe's largest property group, said
revenue for the first nine months of 2013 rose 4.3 percent as
its focus on large, urban shopping malls offset an uncertain
recovery and high unemployment in the eurozone.
AIRBUS
Germany should pay the remaining 600 million euros of a
disputed development loan for Airbus's EAD.PA A350 passenger
plane now the aircraft maker has allocated work to German
employees, an Airbus executive said.
AREVA
The French nuclear group said on Saturday it had signed an
agreement to develop uranium mines in Mongolia in which Japan's
Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T will also take a stake.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................