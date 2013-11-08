PARIS, Nov 8 - Below are company-related news and stories
from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the
region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 November futures down 0.6 percent at 0620 GMT
NUMERICABLE
The cable operator said its shares would be priced at 24.80
euros in its market debut, allowing the group to raise at least
652.2 million euros ($872.8 million) to fund investments in its
broadband network and pay down debt.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said on Friday that
passenger traffic rose 2.8 percent in October, while seating
capacity on its flights increased 1.2 percent.
AIRBUS
Airbus extended its lead over Boeing in a hard-fought order
contest in October, but remained behind on deliveries, leaving
its U.S. rival in the industry's no.1 spot.
ESIILOR
Essilor said on Friday it had agreed to buy U.S> sunglass
brand Costa in a deal with an estimated enterprise value of $270
million.
AREVA
The nuclear group said it had signed a 1.25 billion euro
contract with Eletrobras to finish construction of a
nuclear plant in Brazil.
VALLOUREC
The steel tube maker posted higher third-quarter sales,
driven by its oil and gas markets, but warned that adverse
foreign exchange rates and a slowdown in Brazil would weigh on
the next two quarters.
JCDECAUX
The outdoor advertising specialist said it expects its sales
growth to pick up to reach the low single digits in the fourth
quarter after a stagnant third quarter.
CARREFOUR, KLEPIERRE
Both groups confirmed discussing the sale to Carrefour of a
portfolio of Klepierre shopping malls but said no deal had yet
been reached and gave no further details.
DANONE
The food group said it successfully launched a 1 billion
euro ($1.34 billion) eight-year bond on Thursday.
TF1
France's biggest private broadcaster posted higher operating
profit for the third quarter despite lower sales, helped by an
ongoing cost-cutting programme.
BPOST
Belgium's postal operator saw third quarter EBITDA rise 21.7
percent to 103.9 million euros and said it expected full-year
revenues to remain stable.
GBL, TOTAL
The Belgian holding company said it had sold 8.2 million
shares in Total for about 360 million euros as it posted
nine-month profit of 323 million euros.
EURAZEO
The investment group posted a 0.2 percent rise in third
quarter revenue, to 1.22 billion euros.
FONCIERE DES REGIONS
The French property company said rental revenue rose 5.4
percent in the third quarter to 381 million euros.
DERICHEBOURG
The mid-cap utility posted an 8 percent drop in full-year
revenue, at 2.608 billion euros, weighed down by a 12.8 percent
decline in its environment services business.
FRANCE
Standard & Poor's said on Friday it lowered France sovereign
credit rating to AA from AA+. S&P also revised France sovereign
credit outlook up to stable from negative.
