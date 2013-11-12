Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

LAGARDERE

The French media group confirmed its annual profit target despite a 4.4 percent drop in sales on a reported basis caused by slower sales of books to schools in Europe and unfavorable currency exchange rates.

ORANGE

Europe's telecom operators will see a fifth year of revenue decline in 2014, although operating margins will stabilise, helped by cost cutting and the end of regulatory cuts to mobile call termination fees, credit rating agency Moody's said.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Air France-KLM will not participate in a capital increase at battered airline Alitalia on Friday, Le Figaro newspaper reported, echoing a similar report in La Tribune two weeks ago.

Italian airline Alitalia has called a board meeting for Wednesday to discuss a revised industrial plan for the loss-making carrier that could include heavy job losses, sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.

Shareholders have until midnight on Thursday to decide whether to participate in Alitalia's cash call.

GALAPAGOS

The Belgian biotech group said its unit Biofocus signed a three-year research deal with U.S. firm Biogen Idec to find new treatments for scleroderma, a diseas that involves buildup of scar-like tissue on the skin.

COFINIMMO

The Belgian real estate group said rental income rose in the third quarter because of rental increases and new rentals making up for some departures.

