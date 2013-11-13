PARIS Nov 13 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 November futures down 0.27 percent at 0719 GMT
GSF SUEZ
French gas and power group GDF Suez said nine-month revenue
fell 0.3 percent to 59.6 billion euros and confirmed its
earnings guidance but warned that it plans to write down
European power assets.
SOLOCAL
The phone directory company said that it was slightly
lowering its fiscal year 2013 goals. The former Pages Jaunes now
expects revenue of around 1 billion euros and a gross operating
margin of about 420 million. For fiscal year 2014 it expects
revenues to decrease between 3 and 6 percent and its normalized
gross operating margin to be between 355 million and 375 million
euros.
EADS
The European aerospace group will detail job cuts tied to
its restructuring at a European committee meeting on Dec. 9,
according to French newspaper reports, citing AFP. EADS
confirmed it will hold the meeting on Dec.9 but did not provide
further details.
RENAULT
Nissan will produce 1 million cars in Mexico by 2016, using
the country as an export hub in the Americas, CEO Carlos Ghosn
said while inaugurating a $2 billion plant.
NATIXIS
The French investment bank and its parent BPCE present a new
strategic plan expected to focus on improving returns through
cost cuts and cross-selling.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The Franco-Dutch airline considers Alitalia to have too much
debt, and the likelihood of it taking part in a capital increase
at the Italian carrier is "very low", a source close to the
matter told Reuters.
KERING
The luxury goods group, trying to sell its loss-making mail
order unit La Redoute, said it would favour a buyer who would
keep the business going after staff and politicians protested
against looming job cuts.
BOUYGUES
GDF SUEZ
The construction-to-media conglomerate and the gas and power
utility are due to publish quarterly results.
TELEPERFORMANCE
The call centre operator forecast full-year revenue growth
of at least 7 percent, at the top end of its previous range of
5-7 percent, and an EBITA margin of 9.3 percent, up 20 basis
points from 2012.
UBISOFT, GAMELOFT
The video games publisher said it had sold its remaining
stake in peer Gameloft. Ubisoft's first-half operating loss
mounted to 98 million euros, compared to a 58.2 million loss in
the same period a year ago.
EURAZEO
The financial holding company is in exclusive talks to buy
French board game maker Asmodee in a deal that gives the company
an enterprise value of 143 million euros.
EDENRED
The meal voucher company raised its medium-term issue volume
target, with plans to expand in three new countries in the next
three years while continuing to grow in key emerging markets
such as Brazil.
BELGACOM, MOBISTAR, KPN
The telecoms companies said they bought licences to operate
super-fast 4G mobile services in Belgium for 120 million euros
($161.25 million) each.
