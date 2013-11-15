Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures were up 0.12 percent at 0718 GMT

VEOLIA

Veolia unit Dalkia said in a statement it and Canadian fund Fengate Capital Management Ltd. will develop one of Canada's largest biomass plants. The 40 MW plant project will generate for Dalkia cumulative operating and biomass sales of more than 600 million euros over the contract's 30-year term.

VIVENDI

Vivendi said it was progressing with its plan to hive off its largest business, France's No. 2 telecom operator SFR, and had not seen red flags that could derail the project slated for middle of next year.

SAFRAN

France will sell up to 936.8 million euros' ($1.26 billion) worth of shares in defence contractor Safran SAF.PA and reinvest the proceeds in the French economy, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday.

AREVA, EDF

Areva said it had been awarded a contract to support EDF with maintainance and operation of eight nuclear reactors. The agreement covers a period of five years, with an option for two additional years.

MAUREL ET PROM

The French oil-and-gas explorer arranged an asset swap with Tuscany International Drilling, buying the African operations of Caroil and $50 million of bank debt in exchange for Caroil's Latin American operations and all of Maurel's stake in Tuscany. Maurel also bought two exploration machines.

