Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures were up 0.12 percent at 0718 GMT
VEOLIA
Veolia unit Dalkia said in a statement it and Canadian fund
Fengate Capital Management Ltd. will develop one of Canada's
largest biomass plants. The 40 MW plant project will generate
for Dalkia cumulative operating and biomass sales of more than
600 million euros over the contract's 30-year term.
VIVENDI
Vivendi said it was progressing with its plan to hive off
its largest business, France's No. 2 telecom operator SFR, and
had not seen red flags that could derail the project slated for
middle of next year.
SAFRAN
France will sell up to 936.8 million euros' ($1.26 billion)
worth of shares in defence contractor Safran SAF.PA and reinvest
the proceeds in the French economy, Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici said on Thursday.
AREVA, EDF
Areva said it had been awarded a contract to support EDF
with maintainance and operation of eight nuclear reactors. The
agreement covers a period of five years, with an option for two
additional years.
MAUREL ET PROM
The French oil-and-gas explorer arranged an asset swap with
Tuscany International Drilling, buying the African
operations of Caroil and $50 million of bank debt in exchange
for Caroil's Latin American operations and all of Maurel's stake
in Tuscany. Maurel also bought two exploration machines.
