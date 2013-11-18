Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Korian / MEDICA
Korian and Medica said on Monday they signed a memorandum of
understanding for a potential merger of equals to create the
European leader of elderly care sector with combined revenue of
2.2 billion euros.
SANOFI
French drugs group Sanofi SASY.PA said on Monday it had
decide to halt all clinical trials and cancel plans for
regulatory filings with its investigational JAK2 inhibitor,
fedratinib.
VRANKEN-POMMERY
Champagne group Vranken-Pommery and wine group Castel said
on Monday they were setting up a joint-venture in the rose wines
sector called Listel SA.
EADS
Gulf airlines splashed out over $150 billion on new plane
deals on day one of the Dubai Airshow, underscoring a shift in
power in the aviation industry and giving a boost to the formal
launch of Boeing's newest jet, as well as to Airbus's A380
superjumbo.
LVMH
Brussels prosecutors have opened an investigation into a 2.9
billion euro capital increase in a Belgian company owned by
French billionaire and chief executive of LVMH Bernard
Arnault, Belgian daily De Tijd said on Saturday.
An LVMH spokesman confirmed the investigation in a statement
emailed to Reuters and said it was the normal consequence of a
procedure started a year ago.
NUMERICABLE
Altice, the investment company of Numericable founder
Patrick Drahi, said on Sunday it reached a deal with Carlyle
Cable Investment SC and CCI to buy about 10 percent of
Numericable at 25.58 euros per share, raising its stake in the
French cable company to 40 percent.
