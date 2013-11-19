Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

GDF

French utility GDF Suez, French oil firm Total and private equity fund Hellman & Friedman plan a February IPO for their jointly-owned unit GTT, the world's No. 1 maker of cryogenic hull linings for LNG tankers, French financial daily Les Echos said. Sources told Reuters in June that GTT's shareholders were planning an IPO that could value the business at up to $2.4 billion.

EDF

France's renewable energy tax would need to rise by 67 percent in order to fully cover the costs it is supposed to finance, the regulator said on Monday. The CRE said that the CSPE green tax, which covers the subsidy costs of solar and wind energy, should rise by 13.5 euros to 22.5 euros per megawatt/hour.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Alitalia will cut 2,500-2,600 jobs under a restructuring plan to keep the struggling Italian airline flying, union sources said on Monday as a search continued for a new partner after Air France-KLM rejected the plan which it said did not cut debt enough.

LVMH

LVMH underlined its aim to expand in the 77-billion-euro a year ($104 billion) global premium cosmetics market on Monday as it unveiled a new beauty products research centre near the French city of Orleans.

ABLYNX

Belgian biotech group Ablynx ABLX.BR said on Monday that Paris-based venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners, which has a 7.02 percent stake in the group, had launched a private placement to sell shares in the company.

