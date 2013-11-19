Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
GDF
French utility GDF Suez, French oil firm Total and private
equity fund Hellman & Friedman plan a February IPO for their
jointly-owned unit GTT, the world's No. 1 maker of cryogenic
hull linings for LNG tankers, French financial daily Les Echos
said. Sources told Reuters in June that GTT's shareholders were
planning an IPO that could value the business at up to $2.4
billion.
EDF
France's renewable energy tax would need to rise by 67
percent in order to fully cover the costs it is supposed to
finance, the regulator said on Monday. The CRE said that the
CSPE green tax, which covers the subsidy costs of solar and wind
energy, should rise by 13.5 euros to 22.5 euros per
megawatt/hour.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Alitalia will cut 2,500-2,600 jobs under a restructuring
plan to keep the struggling Italian airline flying, union
sources said on Monday as a search continued for a new partner
after Air France-KLM rejected the plan which it said did not cut
debt enough.
LVMH
LVMH underlined its aim to expand in the 77-billion-euro a
year ($104 billion) global premium cosmetics market on Monday as
it unveiled a new beauty products research centre near the
French city of Orleans.
ABLYNX
Belgian biotech group Ablynx ABLX.BR said on Monday that
Paris-based venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners, which has a
7.02 percent stake in the group, had launched a private
placement to sell shares in the company.
