PARIS Nov 21 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
EADS
The European aeronautics group is planning to cut up to 20
percent of the roughly 40,000-strong workforce at its newly
created Airbus Defence & Space division, German news agency dpa
reported, citing "informed sources".
PEUGEOT, RENAULT
The carmakers are about to end cross-shareholdings in two
French plants that made up their last production alliance in the
country, spokespeople for the companies said on Wednesday,
confirming a Bloomberg report.
CARREFOUR, CASINO
The French government said it would sue E.Leclerc, the
country's second-biggest retailer, before a Paris commercial
court over what it described as unfair relations with its
suppliers.
EDF
The utility has launched a 1.4-bln-euro "green bond"
maturing in 2021, with a 2.25 pct annual coupon, that will
exclusively finance renewable energy projects. The issue was
twice oversubscribed, opening new channels of financing in
hydropower and energy services, EDF said.
REED ELSEVIER
The business information group said it could return more
cash to shareholders after investing in new products to grow
revenues and making bolt-on acquisitions.
KBC ANCORA
KBC Ancora said Lansdowne Partners had reduced its stake in
the Belgian holding company to below 1 percent.
PUNCH INTERNATIONAL, ACCENTIS
Belgium's Punch International has offered to buy real estate
firm Accentis, offering 1 Punch share for 550 in Accentis or
1.25 euro cents per Accentis share.
