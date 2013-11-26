PARIS Nov 26 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures FCEc1 are up 0.08 percent at 0755 GMT.

REMY COINTREAU

The French spirits group warned on Tuesday of a double-digit decline in full-year operating profit because of a slowdown in China that will continue to weigh on demand for its premium cognac in the second half of this fiscal year.

REXEL

The distributor of electrical equipment said it aimed to spend 500 million euros a year on acquisitions to develop its business while working to improve operating profit margins to around 6.5 percent in the next three to five years. The group, which made the announcements at an investor day presentation, also wants to boost annual sales by 3 to 5 percent.

For the press release: link.reuters.com/geb94v

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The carmaker named former Renault No.2 Carlos Tavares as its next chief executive, in a move that may help to secure new funding from Chinese partner Dongfeng.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Singapore's DBS Group Holdings, ABN AMRO and Credit Suisse have submitted final round bids for Societe Generale's Asian private bank, which is being valued at around $400 million, people familiar with the matter said.

