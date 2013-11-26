PARIS Nov 26 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures FCEc1 are up 0.08 percent at 0755 GMT.
REMY COINTREAU
The French spirits group warned on Tuesday of a double-digit
decline in full-year operating profit because of a slowdown in
China that will continue to weigh on demand for its premium
cognac in the second half of this fiscal year.
REXEL
The distributor of electrical equipment said it aimed to
spend 500 million euros a year on acquisitions to develop its
business while working to improve operating profit margins to
around 6.5 percent in the next three to five years. The group,
which made the announcements at an investor day presentation,
also wants to boost annual sales by 3 to 5 percent.
For the press release: link.reuters.com/geb94v
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The carmaker named former Renault No.2 Carlos Tavares as its
next chief executive, in a move that may help to secure new
funding from Chinese partner Dongfeng.
SOCIETE GENERALE
Singapore's DBS Group Holdings, ABN AMRO and Credit Suisse
have submitted final round bids for Societe Generale's Asian
private bank, which is being valued at around $400 million,
people familiar with the matter said.
