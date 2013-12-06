Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ALCATEL-LUCENT, STMICROELECTRONICS

The telecom gear maker will rejoin France's blue-chip CAC 40 index, replacing STMicroelectronics, market operator NYSE Euronext said on Thursday.

Separately, Alcatel announced the results of its capital increase, with final gross proceeds of 956.7 million euros through the issuance of 455.6 million new ordinary shares.

LVMH

The French luxury company has completed its acquisition of major Italian cashmere clothing brand Loro Piana and named as its chairman Antoine Arnault, son of the group's chief executive.

Chanel has acquired its long-time lamb hide provider, the French tannery Bodin-Joyeux, in the latest purchase by a luxury brand of a partner that supplies top quality materials.

CLUB MED

French holiday operator Club Med saw an 11 percent drop in full year 2012/13 operating profit at its villages due to weaker demand in Europe and unrest in Egypt and Tunisia hitting travel to these popular tourist destinations.

BNP PARIBAS

The French bank has agreed to buy the Polish business of its Dutch rival Rabobank for $1.4 billion, as it returns to the acquisition trail after a period of re-structuring and seeks growth outside the euro zone.

AIRBUS

Airbus and its engine makers have acted to try to shore up the value of second-hand A340 aircraft as the European planemaker tries to reduce its financial exposure to depressed market prices of an aircraft that it no longer produces.

Airbus and Boeing look set for a photo finish in their annual order race this year, but Airbus was well in front of its rival in the first 11 months as negotiators work out the small print of big U.S. deals clinched at the Dubai Airshow.

GDF SUEZ

The French energy company said it had won the right to explore six additional onshore blocks for natural gas in the Brazilian state of Bahia in partnership with Petrobras .

