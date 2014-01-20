PARIS Jan 20 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 February futures down 0.14 pct at 0737 GMT
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
PSA Peugeot Citroen, the troubled French automaker
negotiating a tie-up with China's Dongfeng, said on Monday its
global car sales fell 4.9 percent as European demand hit a
twenty-year low in 2013.
The supervisory board of PSA Peugeot Citroen has approved a
proposal to raise capital that would give China's Dongfeng and
the French state each a 14-percent stake, according to French
daily Les Echos.
VINCI
The construction and concessions group said that work on two
of its motorway investments in Greece had resumed after three
years of negotiations and financial restructuring.
AB INBEV
The world's largest brewer has agreed to buy South Korea's
Oriental Brewery Co Ltd from KKR & Co and Affinity
Equity Partners for $5.8 billion including debt, regaining
ownership of a key Asian asset at a time of strong growth in the
industry across the region.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The supervisory board of the ailing French carmaker has
approved a proposal to raise capital that would give China's
Dongfeng and the French state each a 14-percent stake, according
to French daily Les Echos.
AREVA
The French state-controlled nuclear group and Spanish wind
turbine maker Gamesa are in advanced talks over a joint
venture in offshore wind turbines, two sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
TOTAL
Abu Dhabi's state-owned carrier Etihad Airways is joining
with the French energy firm and U.S. aircraft maker Boeing
to develop biofuels in the emirate, company officials
announced on Sunday.
CARMAT
The first patient to receive one of the company's artificial
hearts is doing well a month after the operation, Le Parisien
newspaper cited Michel Desnos, head of cardiology at the
Georges-Pompidou hospital in Paris, as saying.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................