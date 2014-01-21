PARIS Jan 21 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
France's CAC 40 futures are up 0.17 pct.
REMY COINTREAU
The French spirits group said sales contracted more than
feared in the third quarter as a Chinese government crackdown on
corruption causes once free-wheeling spenders to drink less
premium cognac.
ALSTOM
The French power and transport engineering firm lowered its
annual profit and cash flow targets on Tuesday, blaming a
slowdown in orders for coal and gas-fired power plants.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The carmaker confirmed it was pursuing negotiations towards
a tie-up with Dongfeng, with a possible two-stage capital
increase of 3 billion euros also involving the French state.
GDF SUEZ
The French utility had takeover approaches for Canada-based
Talisman Energy Inc rebuffed late last year as it seeks
acquisitions worth as much as $10 to $20 billion outside Europe,
banking and industrial sources said.
AIRBUS GROUP
Ethiopian Airlines is looking at placing an order for 10-20
narrowbody jets, its chief executive told Reuters. Such an order
would be worth $1-2 billion at list prices.
AREVA
The French state-controlled nuclear group and Spanish wind
turbine maker Gamesa have agreed a preliminary deal to
create one of the biggest players in offshore wind energy.
SODEXO
The company whose services range from catering to facilities
management and vouchers announced seven appointments to enlarge
its executive committee to 14 members in order to better reflect
the group's geographic and services spread.
DSM
The Dutch food and chemicals group fell short of its target
for full-year core earnings due to weakness in its nutrition
business and adverse exchange rates and said it expects this
year to remain tough.
