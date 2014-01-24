PARIS Jan 24 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures FCEc1 up 0.14 pct at 0733 GMT
MICHELIN
The European car and light truck tyre market rose 8 percent
in December as demand picked up towards the end of the year, the
French tyremaker said.
RENAULT
The French carmaker aims to get back into Iran as soon as
sanctions are lifted, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said,
describing it as "a potentially great market".
Nissan Motor Co and Renault will combine their
manufacturing and research functions in a move that will save
the alliance more than 400 billion yen ($3.86 billion) a year,
the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.
MAUREL & PROM
The French oil and gas explorer posted a 21 percent rise in
full-year sales and forecast a further increase in production
for this year.
ARKEMA
The French chemicals group plans to make further
acquisitions to beef up its high-performance materials business
after a recent joint venture in China, its chief executive told
Les Echos newspaper.
ZIGGO
The Dutch cable group Ziggo, which is a takeover target for
U.S. peer and major shareholder Liberty Global, forecast stable
profits for 2014 with investments in promotions and increased
bandwidth offsetting expected revenue growth.
KPN
The Dutch consumer authority said it had fined the telecom
group almost 30 million euros because it had prevented fair
competition in a telecoms tender.
DEXIA
A top Italian court has ruled in favour of the
Franco-Belgian lender in a dispute over an interest rate swap
deal with an Italian province, removing one hurdle to the bailed
out lender's wind-down plan.
BANKS
Germany and France have attacked European Union plans to
curb banks' ability to take market bets with their own money,
warning that this could jeopardise a delicate economic recovery,
a paper seen by Reuters showed.
