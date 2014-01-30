PARIS Jan 30 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

PSA Peugeot Citroen Chairman Thierry Peugeot has written to his cousin Robert Peugeot, head of the FFP family holding, to criticise a planned tie-up with China's Dongfeng Motor 0489.HK that would dilute the family's influence, Les Echos reported.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

Dassault Systemes said on Thursday it planned to buy San-Diego based software firm Accelrys in an all-cash tender offer valuing the U.S. company at around $750 million, as it seeks to expand its product portfolio.

ALTRAN

French IT consultancy Altran said on Thursday that 2013 revenue rose 12.1 percent to 1.633 billion euros. The group said it was confident that it will achieve the objectives targeted in its 2012-2015 strategic plan.

PUBLICIS

French advertising group Publicis said on Thursday it bought 51 percent of independent Indian advertising agency Law & Kenneth for an undisclosed amount.

ORANGE

The telecom group said it issued 2.8 billion euros of hybrid subordinated perpetual bonds on the euro and sterling markets in three tranches.

NUMERICABLE

Cable group Altice has narrowed the price range for its planned stock market debut to around the middle of the original range, two sources close to the deal said.

REMY COINTREAU

The board of directors of the drinks group has decided to end its share buyback programme, which began Dec. 4, the company said in a statement.

