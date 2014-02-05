Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO
Unibail Rodamco, Europe's biggest property group, said on
Tuesday its 2013 rental income rose 2.7 percent to 1.35 billion
euros as stronger revenues from well-positioned shopping malls
helped exceed profit targets despite the region's weak economic
recovery.
AIRBUS
The European aerospace company said it would add a new
Airbus Helicopters production line at its Ontario facility.
SCOR
The French reinsurer said on Wednesday that
property-and-casualty premiums grew 5 pct during the January
renewals period, alongside "stable" profitability levels.
BOURBON
The French supplier of marine services to the energy
industry said 2013 revenue grew 10.5 percent to 1.3 billion
euros.
IPSEN
The French drugmaker said that it would begin the process of
regulatory approval for a muscle-spasm drug, branded Dysport
Next Generation, after a liquid-toxin trial showed it was "safe
and efficacious".
MELEXIS
The Belgian chip supplier for the automotive industry posted
fourth-quarter sales above expectations on Wednesday as it
gained market share and launched new products.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................