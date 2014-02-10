Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 February futures FCEc1 up 0.30 percent at 0733 GMT
PEUGEOT
China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co, currently in talks to buy a
stake in PSA Peugeot Citroen, asked on Monday for a trading halt
pending an announcement concerning "inside information".
L'OREAL
Nestle, the world's biggest food company, is looking at ways
to reduce its $30 billion stake in cosmetics firm L'Oreal ,
Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing sources with knowledge of
the matter.
CASINO
The French supermarket chain said it would buy 50 stores in
Colombia from local player Super Inter for an undisclosed price.
The deal will be financed in cash and is subject to competition
review.
AHOLD
The Dutch grocer said it bought back 3.66 million of its own
shares at 12.63 euros per share, as part of a previously
announced buyback programme. It spent 46.34 million euros.
ARCADIS
The Dutch engineering and consultancy group signed an
extension of a water infrastructure contract in Brazil, known as
the São Francisco River Integration Project, which it said would
be worth $35 million over a period of 33 months.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................