Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

DANONE

France's Danone is weighing a sale of its tube feeding products business which could fetch over 3 billion euros ($4.10 billion) as it expands its dairy business in higher-growth emerging markets, three people familiar with the deal said.

PEUGEOT

PSA Peugeot Citroen has reached an outline deal with Dongfeng 0489.HK and France to raise up to 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in fresh capital and deepen cooperation with the Chinese carmaker, sources familiar with the matter said.

BNP PARIBAS

France's No. 1 listed bank, reported a 76 percent decline in quarterly profits after booking a $1.1 billion litigation provision linked to a potential breach of U.S. sanctions. The bank also said it will increase its dividend payout ratio to around 45 percent as part of its new strategy to boost returns over the next three years.

HERMES

The French luxury goods maker posted a 4.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales thanks to solid demand for its leather handbags, silks and ready-to-wear ranges, across regions, although yen weakness weighed on growth.

EDF

Europe's No. 1 electricity producer said core 2013 earnings rose 4.8 percent to 16.8 billion euros ($22.83 billion) and proposed an unchanged dividend of 1.25 euros per share.

RENAULT

The French carmaker pledged to lift its operating margin to 5 percent in 2017, extending its turnaround plan by one year after missing a mid-term sales goal and taking heavy asset writedowns in 2013.

PUBLICIS

The advertising agency fell short of its annual growth target after a slowdown in emerging markets such as China and India caused the fourth quarter to end with a whimper.

PERNOD RICARD

he French spirits group cut its annual profit growth goal as it warned demand in China, its second-largest market, would remain weak throughout its fiscal year ending in June.

LEGRAND

Legrand said it expected organic sales growth of zero to 3 percent for 2014, after strong growth in North America and emerging markets last year helped offset still depressed Western European markets.

AIRBUS

Airbus is putting the finishing touches on an order worth up to $8 billion for A380 superjumbos from Doric Lease Corp, sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.

