(Adds Solvay, Integragen; Mr Bricolage shares suspended)
PARIS, April 3 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are up 0.05 pct at 0640 GMT
MR BRICOLAGE
Shares in Mr Bricolage will be suspended until Friday on the
Euronext market after the home improvement retailer said it had
entered exclusive negotiations with Kingfisher over a
tie-up.
SOLVAY
The Belgian chemicals group said its affiliate Rhodia SA
would redeem in advance several high-yield senior notes as part
of a drive to halve gross debt by June 2015.
It has also completed the acquisition of ERCA Quimica's
specialty chemical assets in Brazil, which should more than
double its production capacity in surfactants in Brazil.
Separately, UBS cut its recommendation on the stock to
"neutral" from "buy".
SANOFI
The French drugmaker is on the lookout for acquisitions to
boost key business units, such as consumer and animal health
products, and expects strong growth in the "strategic continent"
of Africa, its chief executive told Reuters.
VIVENDI, BOUYGUES, NUMERICABLE
The French media and telecom group said a bailiff had
attempted to enter its offices to gain access to documents
relating to its sale of mobile operator SFR. It said its lawyers
had opposed the move, which followed a request from French
minority shareholder lobbyist Colette Neuville, and that it
would apply to a judge for a summary judgment.
LVMH
Francesco Trapani, former senior executive at LVMH and head
of Italian jeweller Bulgari, has been appointed executive
vice-chairman of Clessidra to strengthen the Italian private
equity firm's pool of seasoned industrial managers.
INTEGRAGEN
The French biotech said it had signed an agreement with
Pfizer, for which financial terms were not disclosed,
for the U.S. company to evaluate Integragen's molecular
diagnostics tests in hepatocellular carcinoma.
TIGENIX
The Belgian biotech group has sold the marketing rights for
its knee treatment product ChondroCelect to Swedish group
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum.
ARCADIS
The Dutch engineering firm said Niek Hoek would succeed
Rijnhard Van Tets as chairman of supervisory board, and would
take on his new role at the latest in May 2015.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................