(Adds Solvay, Integragen; Mr Bricolage shares suspended)

PARIS, April 3 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are up 0.05 pct at 0640 GMT

MR BRICOLAGE

Shares in Mr Bricolage will be suspended until Friday on the Euronext market after the home improvement retailer said it had entered exclusive negotiations with Kingfisher over a tie-up.

SOLVAY

The Belgian chemicals group said its affiliate Rhodia SA would redeem in advance several high-yield senior notes as part of a drive to halve gross debt by June 2015.

It has also completed the acquisition of ERCA Quimica's specialty chemical assets in Brazil, which should more than double its production capacity in surfactants in Brazil.

Separately, UBS cut its recommendation on the stock to "neutral" from "buy".

SANOFI

The French drugmaker is on the lookout for acquisitions to boost key business units, such as consumer and animal health products, and expects strong growth in the "strategic continent" of Africa, its chief executive told Reuters.

VIVENDI, BOUYGUES, NUMERICABLE

The French media and telecom group said a bailiff had attempted to enter its offices to gain access to documents relating to its sale of mobile operator SFR. It said its lawyers had opposed the move, which followed a request from French minority shareholder lobbyist Colette Neuville, and that it would apply to a judge for a summary judgment.

LVMH

Francesco Trapani, former senior executive at LVMH and head of Italian jeweller Bulgari, has been appointed executive vice-chairman of Clessidra to strengthen the Italian private equity firm's pool of seasoned industrial managers.

INTEGRAGEN

The French biotech said it had signed an agreement with Pfizer, for which financial terms were not disclosed, for the U.S. company to evaluate Integragen's molecular diagnostics tests in hepatocellular carcinoma.

TIGENIX

The Belgian biotech group has sold the marketing rights for its knee treatment product ChondroCelect to Swedish group Swedish Orphan Biovitrum.

ARCADIS

The Dutch engineering firm said Niek Hoek would succeed Rijnhard Van Tets as chairman of supervisory board, and would take on his new role at the latest in May 2015.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................