SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
The French electrical gear maker said it was in exclusive
talks with private equity groups The Carlyle Group and PAI
Partners to sell its sensors business in a deal based on an
enterprise value of $900 million.
GDF SUEZ
The power group said it signed a five-year 5 billion euro
multi-currency credit line with a syndicate of 25 banks to be
used for the early refinancing of two undrawn credit lines
expiring in 2014 and 2015.
AIRBUS
Delta Air Lines is looking at buying as many as 50
wide-body jets, the airline said on Thursday, opening a contest
between Airbus and Boeing Co for business worth well over
$10 billion at list prices.
MR BRICOLAGE
Shares in the French home improvement group are due to
resume trading on Friday. The stock was suspended on Thursday
after Kingfisher, Europe's No. 1 home improvement
retailer, announced it was in exclusive talks for a 275 million
euros takeover bid of its smaller rival
