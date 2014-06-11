PARIS, June 11 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 June futures down 0.11 percent at 0628 GMT

AIRBUS GROUP

Dubai's Emirates Airline has cancelled an order for 70 Airbus A350 wide-body aircraft following "on-going discussions with the airline in light of their fleet requirement review", the European planemaker said.

Japan is in early talks with top global helicopter makers and their Japanese partners - including Airbus Helicopters - about a deal worth around $2 billion to build transport aircraft for its military that would also be sold overseas, sources with knowledge of the discussions said.

VALLOUREC

The steel pipes maker warned that core profit would drop 10 percent this year as customers - mainly Brazilian state oil company Petrobras - run down inventories to save money.

REMY COINTREAU

The spirits group named luxury sector specialist Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet as the new chief executive of the company, which is grappling with falling cognac sales due to weak demand in China.

ELIOR

Shares in Europe's third-largest catering group will be priced at 14.75 euros in its stock market return on Wednesday, which would allow it to raise at least 847 million euros to cut debt and fund expansion.

BOUYGUES

Bouygues unit Bouygues Telecom is due to hold a works council meeting on Wednesday at which management is expected to present its restructuring plan. It said on May 15 it was looking for an extra 300 million eurosin annual cost savings by 2016. Union sources have said they fear between 1,500 and 2,000 job cuts.

THALES

France's Thales said on Tuesday it closed the acquisition of U.S. carrier JetBlue Airways' LiveTV unit.

STERIA /SOPRA

France's IT services group Sopra said it filed a draft public exchange offer with stock market watchdog AMF on all shares of domestic peer Steria on the basis of one Sopra share for four Steria shares. The planned tie-up has been approved by all governance bodies of the two companies.

VIVENDI

France's Vivendi is looking for a buyer for its Watchever Subscription Video-On-Demand (SVOD) service in Germany, French daily les Echos reports. A Vivendi spokesman declined to comment but said all options were open for this asset.

