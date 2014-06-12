Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI

French drug maker Sanofi and its partner Regeneron REGN.O on Thursday said they had obtained positive phase three results for their Sarilumab rheumatoid arthritis drug.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Societe Generale, France's third-largest bank by assets, will set up a 1 billion ringgit ($311.3 million) multi-currency sukuk (Islamic bonds) programme in Malaysia, the second conventional bank to do so in as many weeks.

AIRBUS

Airbus does not expect any negative impact from the cancellation of 70 A350 aircraft by Dubai's Emirates airline, the chief executive of the European planemaker said on Wednesday.

BNP PARIBAS

The threat that French bank BNP Paribas could be suspended from clearing clients' dollar transactions could be disruptive to the international financial system, the head of the French central bank said on Wednesday.

