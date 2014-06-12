Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
SANOFI
French drug maker Sanofi and its partner Regeneron REGN.O on
Thursday said they had obtained positive phase three results for
their Sarilumab rheumatoid arthritis drug.
SOCIETE GENERALE
Societe Generale, France's third-largest bank by assets,
will set up a 1 billion ringgit ($311.3 million) multi-currency
sukuk (Islamic bonds) programme in Malaysia, the second
conventional bank to do so in as many weeks.
AIRBUS
Airbus does not expect any negative impact from the
cancellation of 70 A350 aircraft by Dubai's Emirates airline,
the chief executive of the European planemaker said on
Wednesday.
BNP PARIBAS
The threat that French bank BNP Paribas could be suspended
from clearing clients' dollar transactions could be disruptive
to the international financial system, the head of the French
central bank said on Wednesday.
