Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 June futures down 0.16 percent at 0620 GMT

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

Dassault Systemes, which develops 3D software for companies, said on Friday it had set a 2019 non-IFRS Earnings Per Share (EPS) objective of about 7.00 euros per share.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

LCL, the retail banking unit of Credit Agricole, is considering cutting 1,000 jobs by 2018 as it reorganises its national network, French daily Les Echos reports on Friday, citing trade unions. Credit Agricole could not be immediately reached for comment. LCL's network employs 13,600 people.

ABN AMRO

Dutch state-owned ABN Amro has closed its carbon trading desk, a company spokesman said, making the bank the latest in a rising number to exit the market due to increased regulation and falling prices.

AIRBUS

Airbus fleshed out the case for a potential revamp of its A330 jetliner, but vowed not to let the estimated $2 billion investment in fuel savings divert it from its main goal of improving profits at Europe's largest aerospace group.

SOLOCAL

Local digital communication company Solocal said it bought the remaining 51 percent it did not own in Leadformance, a designer of sites dedicated to the points of sale of large brands and stores.

ALSTOM

Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 7011.T is considering taking a direct stake in French engineering group Alstom as part of an offer with Germany's Siemens SIEGn.DE, two French newspapers said on Thursday.

Separately, General Electric, which has agreed to extend its offer for Alstom until June 23, has told French officials that it could create a way to preserve French control of Alstom's nuclear assets, including the licence to Arabelle turbines, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

GDF

French gas and power group GDF Suez said on Thursday its Belgian Doel 3 and Tihange 2 nuclear plants will remain closed for testing longer than expected and that it would adjust earnings guidance for net recurring income to reflect the number of months of effective outage.

BNP

The chief operating officer of BNP Paribas is to step down at the end of June and retire completely on Sept. 30, France's biggest bank announced on Thursday as talks with U.S. authorities over a potential $10 billion fine gathered pace.

RENAULT

Renault and Opel led French car orders 2 percent higher in May, according to a survey published on Thursday, helped by strong demand for small cars and compact sport utility vehicles (SUV).

