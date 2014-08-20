PARIS Aug 20 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures down down 0.2 percent

HEINEKEN

The world's third largest brewer reports better-than-expected first half operating profit, as it sped up cost savings and grew volumes in all regions except for Central and Eastern Europe.

SANOFI

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the company's Cerdelga drug to treat patients with type 1 Gaucher disease, a rare genetic disorder.

The drug was developed by Sanofi's Genzyme unit, which also developed the Gaucher disease drug Cerezyme. Cerdelga, known also as eliglustat, is a pill, while Cerezyme must be infused.

ILIAD

The company is is trying to raise money from the likes of Microsoft and Google to fund a second takeover bid for T-Mobile, The New York Post reported citing a well placed source.

ATOS, BULL

Atos pronounced its friendly takeover offer for fellow IT services firm Bull successful having won control of 84.25 percent of the company's shares earlier this month, and said Atos chief Thierry Breton would take over as Bull's chairman ahead of its full integration into Atos. The deal was announced in May

