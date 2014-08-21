PARIS Aug 21 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 September futures up 0.32 percent at 0601 GMT
ALCATEL-LUCENT
Telecoms network equipment maker said on Wednesday it had
made an early repayment of a $1.75 billion loan that was secured
with the group's patents.
ERAMET
TiZir, a company jointly owned by Eramet with Australia's
Mineral Deposits Ltd has advised that due to the
failure of successive impellors within the main dredge pump,
mining operations at Grande Côte in Senegal were currently
suspended pending a site investigation early next week.
Tizir expects mining will be restarted at that time and
proceed on a reduced basis. Eramet said the impact of this
situation on its 2014 group results should remain limited.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................