PARIS Aug 22 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures down 0.1 percent

UCB

The U.S. government is tightening restrictions on hydrocodone, an opioid painkiller contained in Vicodin and other addictive drugs. The move comes as health and law enforcement officials try to curb a rising tide of prescription drug abuse. Nearly three out of four prescription drug overdoses are caused by opioid painkillers, according to federal data.

Vicodin is made by AbbVie. Other brand names containing hydrocodone in combination with another drug include Lortab, made by UCB.

BELGIAN RETAIL

Online furniture retailer Home24, a German-based start-up which hopes to challenge IKEA's dominance, is expanding to Belgium, its sixth market, and plans to launch in other countries in the next year, its managing director told Reuters.

