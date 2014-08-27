PARIS Aug 27 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 Futures down 0.1 pct

MACRO-ECONOMICS

President Francois Hollande replaced his maverick leftist economy minister with a former Rothschild partner on Tuesday, in a reshuffle intended to reconcile his efforts to revive the stagnant French economy with deficit-cutting orthodoxy.

VIVENDI

Telecom Italia will make a bid valued at roughly 7 billion euros ($9.2 billion) for Vivendi's Brazilian broadband unit GVT VIV.PA, which would leave Vivendi with a 15 to 20 percent stake in the Italian group, said four people familiar with the matter.

TF1

The broadcaster wrote a letter to the government a month ago warning of a dark outlook for TV media groups and asking for a lighter regulatory touch in future, according to Les Echos newspaper.

INGENICO

The payment systems group said it had been awarded the first certification in France for a mobile acceptance solution by Cartes Bancaires CB Group.

Mobile acceptance combines a payment solution with mainstream mobile equipment such as a smartphone or tablet.

TOTAL

Norway is confident the Snorre oilfield's production life will be extended as planned, the country's oil and energy minister said on Tuesday, despite doubts expressed by some of the partners about the project's viability. Total is a partner in the field.

CMB

The Belgian dry bulk shipping group said it had cancelled an order for four vessels with South Korean shipbuilder Samjin set to be delivered in 2014.

AREVA

Areva signed $100 million worth of contracts to provide nuclear fuel fabrication, outage services and used fuel management solutions to a U.S. nuclear utility, it said in a statement on Tuesday, without disclosing the name of its customer.

ALTRAN

the high tech engineering consultant said it had agreed to acquire Beyondsoft's Telecoms R&D services activities in China, which generated EUR7.8 million in sales in 2013.

