CAC-40 futures up 0.2 percent
DANONE
Danone said on Tuesday Chairman and Chief Executive Franck
Riboud would split his role after 18 years at the helm of the
world's largest yoghurt maker, which recently faced a series of
setbacks in Asia and in Europe.
Riboud, 58, who took over from his late father, Antoine
Riboud, in 1996, will remain as chairman and focus on the
group's long-term strategy while Emmanuel Faber, 50, the chief
operating officer, will become CEO, effective Oct 1.
SANOFI
The French drugmaker, developing the first vaccine against
dengue fever, said its product reduced disease cases by 60.8
percent in a large final clinical trial.
BIOMERIEUX
Diagnostics group bioMérieux reported first half results on
Wednesday saying it maintained its target to achieve 2014
contributive operating income before non-recurring items of
between 220 million and 245 million euros.
GDF SUEZ
The regulated gas retail tariffs of France's GDF Suez are
expected to increase by 3.9 percent on Oct 1, French daily Le
Figaro reports. GDF Suez could not be immediately reached for
comment. Since early 2013, regulated gas tariffs change monthly
and have been declining by 6.7 percent between January 1 and
September 1.
KERING
Kering, the French luxury group behind the Gucci and Yves
Saint Laurent brands, is creating a in-house eyewear division to
tighten control over the business and gradually take back all of
it licences.
PUBLICIS
French advertising group Publicis said on Tuesday it had
bought global technology consultancy Norun from Quebecor Media
for 125 million Canadian dollars. In 2013, Nurun recorded
revenue of 139 million Canadian dollars.
JCDECAUX
JCDecaux said on Tuesday it has been awarded the main street
furniture contract for Stockholm. The financial terms of the
10-year contract were not disclosed.
LATECOERE
French aerospace supplier Latecoere on Tuesday reported
lower first-half operating profit, despite higher revenues as it
bore the cost of opening a factory in Mexico and suffered a
slowdown in the development of new aircraft.
BOURBON
The oil services company reported on Wednesday first half
results saying strong cost controls helped offset a weak dollar.
EURONEXT
The exchange operator said cash markets average daily volume
increased 11.6 percent for the month of August 2014 compared to
August 2013, an average daily volume increase of 13 percent in
the year to date.
ENERGY SECTOR
Dutch gas company Gasunie will expand capacity at its
northern, underground storage facility as strong demand for
space drove up prices at auction last week at a time when Europe
is bracing for a possible disruption in supplies from Russia.
ECONOMY
France will probably have to scale back its budget savings
plans for next year due to low inflation, its finance minister
said in an interview published on Tuesday, ruling out extra
spending restraint.
