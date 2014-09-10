PARIS, Sept 10 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
VIVENDI
The French media group is considering the purchase of
Spanish group Telefonica's 11 percent stake in Mediaset
SpA's pay-TV arm Mediaset Premium, Bloomberg reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The Franco-Dutch airline plans to invest 1 billion euros
($1.3 billion) in growing its Transavia low-cost unit in Europe,
its chief executive told French daily Les Echos.
Air France-KLM said separately on Tuesday that it would reap
proceeds of 339 million euros ($438 million) in cash from the
sale of a more than 3-percent stake in travel technology company
Amadeus.
AREVA
Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's has put the French
nuclear power engineering group on "creditwatch negative" and
will decide within 30 days whether to downgrade its credit
ratings by one notch into non-investment grade territory.
ALSTOM
The French train and turbine maker's British subsidiary paid
around $8.5 million in bribes over a six-year period to win
transport contracts in India, Poland and Tunisia, Britain's
leading fraud prosecutor alleged on Tuesday.
SCOR
The French re-insurer said on Wednesday it was on track with
execution of its strategic plan a year after its launch and had
outperformed its return on equity targets.
CGG VERITAS
The seismic exploration technology group said it had won
contracts representing a total value of over $80
million.
INGENICO, GEMALTO
Apple Inc introduced a new mobile payments service
dubbed "Apple Pay" with its latest iPhone launch. The service
launches in the United States next month and allows users to pay
for items in stores with their phones instead of physically
presenting their credit or debit cards.
