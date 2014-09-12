Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 September futures up 0.10 pct at 0619 GMT
AIRBUS
Airbus and Qatar Airways have resolved a three-month old
dispute that had been blocking the delivery of the first of ten
A380s ordered by the Gulf airline, industry sources said.
The chief executive of aerospace and defence group Airbus
criticised the German government on Thursday for its restrictive
arms export policy, saying it could deter international
cooperation on future defence projects.
UCB
U.S. specialty drugmaker Akorn is exploring a bid
for Belgian drugmaker UCB'S U.S. subsidiary, a deal that would
allow the company to move its tax domicile overseas in a
practice known as inversion, according to people familiar with
the matter.
SUEZ
The French waste and environment specialist has signed a
20-year contract worth 905 million euros ($1.2 billion) to
operate and maintain wastewater treatment plants, pumping
stations and sewers for Nassau County in New York state.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................