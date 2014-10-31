Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 November futures down 1.82 pct at 0719 GMT
BNP PARIBAS
BNP Paribas, France's No. 1 bank, said third-quarter net
income rose 11 percent from a year ago as gains in fixed income
trading and in international retail offset a lacklustre economic
environment in its core European markets.
DANONE
Dairy giant Danone will buy a 25 percent stake in China's
Yashili International Holdings Ltd 1230.HK for $550 million,
gaining an additional route into the booming Chinese market for
infant milk formula.
IMERYS
Minerals company Imerys confirmed its objective of an
increase in net income from current operations this year after
net income for current operations rose 2.4 percent in the first
nine months of the year
ALTRAN
IT services group Altran said third-quarter revenue rose 7.1
percent to 423 million euros and confirmed that its financial
performance in 2014 should be in line with the targets set out
in the 2012-2015 strategic plan.
ALTEN
The technology and engineering services firm said nine-month
revenue rose 12 percent to 1.01 billion euros.
EUTELSAT
The satellite operator said it was targeting full-year
organic revenue growth of 4 percent after fiscal first-quarter
revenue rose 4.21 percent to 357.6 million euros.
UBISOFT
The video games maker said fiscal first-half revenue rose 65
percent to 484.2 million euros from 293.3 million euros a year
earlier, while non-IFRS earnings swung to a 24.2 million euro
operating profit and positive net income of 17.1 million euros.
TARKETT
The flooring products manufacturer said it had agreed to
purchase carpet maker Desso from Bencis Capital Partners and
expected to conclude the transaction by the end of 2014.
LATECOERE
The aerospace supplier said third-quarter revenue roe 11.4
percent to 156.1 million euros.
