Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 November futures down 0.20 pct at 0753 GMT

PUBLICIS

The world's third-largest advertising holding company, has agreed to buy digital ad specialist Sapient for $3.7 billion in cash as it seeks to accelerate growth after a botched merger earlier this year.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Socialist deputy Bruno Leroux will on Monday submit to Prime Minister Manuel Valls proposals to ease the burden of state taxes on the country's air transport sector.

The report notably proposes making other sectors such as banking or retail contribute to the so-called "Chirac tax" on air tickets, which was introduced in 2006 to fund the fight against epidemies in developping countries, Les Echos said.

WENDEL

French holding company Wendel said it had agreed to invest an additional $304 million in African mobile telecommunications infrastructure provider IHS, which will bring its total investment to $779 million.

LVMH

LVMH said on Monday it would redistribute the Hermes shares it owns to LVMH shareholders on Dec. 17 as part of a dispute-ending agrement between the two luxury groups in September.

CASINO

Casino's e-commerce unit Cnova said it would offer 26.8 million ordinary shares in its initial public offering on Nasdaq and expected the IPO price to be between $12.50 and $14.00 per share, which would result in a total offering size of between $335 million and $375.2 million.

ALTICE

The holding company owned by cable entrepreneur Patrick Drahi said it made a fully financed offer to buy the Portuguese assets of Portugal Telecom from Oi SA .

INNATE PHARMA

The biotech company has published pre-clinical efficacy studies for IPH4102, which is being studied for use as a treatment for lymphoma. Phase One studies in people will begin next year.

KPN

The chief financial officer of Mexico's America Movil has reduced his personal stake in Dutch telecoms group KPN, of which he is a supervisory board member, by more than a quarter, according to a regulatory filings.

AREVA

The French nuclear group confirmed its 2014 revenue and core profit targets even after revenue fell 14.3 percent in the first nine months, but warned that its cash-flow target will depend on the pace of customer payments.

WENDEL

The investment fund said Materis, a chemical company it controls, had finalised the sale of concrete additives unit Chryso to LBO France in a transaction representing an enterprise value of 290 millon euros after fees.

EDF

Unidentified drones once again overflew five nuclear power plants operated by the French state-controlled utility, a source with knowledge of the matter said, in the latest of a series of unexplained incidents that have raised safety concerns.

BNP

Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafé said French banks should pay only 10 billion euros of the 16 billion euro contribution to the EU's bailout fund currently being asked of them.

