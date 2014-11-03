Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 November futures down 0.20 pct at 0753 GMT
PUBLICIS
The world's third-largest advertising holding company, has
agreed to buy digital ad specialist Sapient for $3.7 billion in
cash as it seeks to accelerate growth after a botched merger
earlier this year.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Socialist deputy Bruno Leroux will on Monday submit to Prime
Minister Manuel Valls proposals to ease the burden of state
taxes on the country's air transport sector.
The report notably proposes making other sectors such as
banking or retail contribute to the so-called "Chirac tax" on
air tickets, which was introduced in 2006 to fund the fight
against epidemies in developping countries, Les Echos said.
WENDEL
French holding company Wendel said it had agreed to invest
an additional $304 million in African mobile telecommunications
infrastructure provider IHS, which will bring its total
investment to $779 million.
LVMH
LVMH said on Monday it would redistribute the Hermes
shares it owns to LVMH shareholders on Dec. 17 as part
of a dispute-ending agrement between the two luxury groups in
September.
CASINO
Casino's e-commerce unit Cnova said it would offer 26.8
million ordinary shares in its initial public offering on Nasdaq
and expected the IPO price to be between $12.50 and $14.00 per
share, which would result in a total offering size of between
$335 million and $375.2 million.
ALTICE
The holding company owned by cable entrepreneur Patrick
Drahi said it made a fully financed offer to buy the Portuguese
assets of Portugal Telecom from Oi SA .
INNATE PHARMA
The biotech company has published pre-clinical efficacy
studies for IPH4102, which is being studied for use as a
treatment for lymphoma. Phase One studies in people will begin
next year.
KPN
The chief financial officer of Mexico's America Movil
has reduced his personal stake in Dutch telecoms group
KPN, of which he is a supervisory board member, by more than a
quarter, according to a regulatory filings.
AREVA
The French nuclear group confirmed its 2014 revenue and core
profit targets even after revenue fell 14.3 percent in the first
nine months, but warned that its cash-flow target will depend on
the pace of customer payments.
WENDEL
The investment fund said Materis, a chemical company it
controls, had finalised the sale of concrete additives unit
Chryso to LBO France in a transaction representing an enterprise
value of 290 millon euros after fees.
EDF
Unidentified drones once again overflew five nuclear power
plants operated by the French state-controlled utility, a source
with knowledge of the matter said, in the latest of a series of
unexplained incidents that have raised safety concerns.
BNP
Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafé said French banks
should pay only 10 billion euros of the 16 billion euro
contribution to the EU's bailout fund currently being asked of
them.
