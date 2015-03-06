Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 March futures down 0.06 percent at 0719 GMT
AREVA
Standard & Poor's cut the credit rating of Areva two notches
deeper into non-investment grade status after the French nuclear
group posted a record loss and warned of deteriorating cash
flows.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN, GEMALTO
The French carmaker will return to the CAC-40 index on March
23 as the digital security firm exits, stock market operator
Euronext said.
CLUB MED
Chinese conglomerate Fosun International said it
has bought a 5 percent stake in British travel group Thomas Cook
Group, deepening its foray into Europe's tourism sector
after buying French holiday maker Club Med last month.
NICOX
Nicox said it will raise around 27 milllion euros through a
reserved capital increase to support its growth strategy. [
ALTICE
Altice, owner of France's Numericable-SFR, said it
has entered into exclusivity with the Hiridjee Group,
controlling shareholder of Telma, the leading telecom operator
in Madagascar, for the sale of its mobile activities in La
Reunion and Mayotte, subject to the approval of the French
antitrust authority.
VINCI, EIFFAGE
French toll road operators expect to end a long-running
dispute with the government next week through an emerging
compromise deal, a source close to the companies said.
SCOR
Japan's Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance has agreed to
purchase about 15 percent of the French reinsurer, Nikkei
reported. The Paris-based company had no immediate comment.
WENDEL, BUREAU VERITAS
The French investment group said it had sold 10.9 percent of
certification group Bureau Veritas in a placement that raised
about 1 billion euros.
