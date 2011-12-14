Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures are down 0.65 pct at 0957 GMT
AREVA, ERAMET
Areva has received an offer from a New Caledonian mining
group for its 26 percent stake Eramet, according to a French
paper, setting up a competition with France's strategic
investment fund, which also wants the stake.
HERMES
The family owners of Hermes have finalised the
creation of a holding company with 50.2 percent of the share
capital to protect the luxury house from hostile takeover.
HEINEKEN
The Dutch brewer plans to raise its stake in Haitian brewer
Brasserie Nationale d'Haiti to 95 percent from 22.5 percent and
expects the acquisition to be earnings accretive from January
2012 and value enhancing in the first year after completion.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The French bank will unveil a restructuring on Wednesday, a
trade-union representative told Reuters, and the number of jobs
cuts could reach around 2,000, Le Figaro newspaper later
reported.
FRANCE TELECOM
The telecom operator said that it received five offers in
the auction of its Switzerland unit and aims to sign a deal with
the eventual winner early next year.
ILIAD
France's telecom regulator has completed an audit of Iliad's
mobile network, removing the last obstacle before the broadband
specialist can launch its long-awaited new mobile service.
ICADE / SILIC
French real estate company Icade unveiled the terms of an
all-share bid for Groupama's Silic unit on Tuesday in a complex
state-brokered deal to boost Groupama's solvency margin.
EDF
The British arm of utility EDF will increase its current 300
million pounds a year investment on UK nuclear plants to adopt
extra safety rules imposed by Britain's nuclear regulator after
the Fukushima nuclear disaster, its chief executive told Reuters
on Tuesday.
EIFFAGE
French construction company Eiffage has sold a 80.1 percent
stake in its Optimep 4 division to investment fund DG Infra
Yield in a deal valuing the unit at 266 million euros.
FRANCE CREDIT RATINGS
France is now braced to lose its AAA credit rating, with a
downgrade largely priced into financial markets and President
Nicholas Sarkozy saying it would be manageable, but a two-notch
cut would deal a blow to public finances.
