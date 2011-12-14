Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are down 0.65 pct at 0957 GMT

AREVA, ERAMET

Areva has received an offer from a New Caledonian mining group for its 26 percent stake Eramet, according to a French paper, setting up a competition with France's strategic investment fund, which also wants the stake.

HERMES

The family owners of Hermes have finalised the creation of a holding company with 50.2 percent of the share capital to protect the luxury house from hostile takeover.

HEINEKEN

The Dutch brewer plans to raise its stake in Haitian brewer Brasserie Nationale d'Haiti to 95 percent from 22.5 percent and expects the acquisition to be earnings accretive from January 2012 and value enhancing in the first year after completion.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank will unveil a restructuring on Wednesday, a trade-union representative told Reuters, and the number of jobs cuts could reach around 2,000, Le Figaro newspaper later reported.

FRANCE TELECOM

The telecom operator said that it received five offers in the auction of its Switzerland unit and aims to sign a deal with the eventual winner early next year.

ILIAD

France's telecom regulator has completed an audit of Iliad's mobile network, removing the last obstacle before the broadband specialist can launch its long-awaited new mobile service.

ICADE / SILIC

French real estate company Icade unveiled the terms of an all-share bid for Groupama's Silic unit on Tuesday in a complex state-brokered deal to boost Groupama's solvency margin.

EDF

The British arm of utility EDF will increase its current 300 million pounds a year investment on UK nuclear plants to adopt extra safety rules imposed by Britain's nuclear regulator after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

EIFFAGE

French construction company Eiffage has sold a 80.1 percent stake in its Optimep 4 division to investment fund DG Infra Yield in a deal valuing the unit at 266 million euros.

FRANCE CREDIT RATINGS

France is now braced to lose its AAA credit rating, with a downgrade largely priced into financial markets and President Nicholas Sarkozy saying it would be manageable, but a two-notch cut would deal a blow to public finances.

