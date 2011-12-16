PARIS - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

December CAC-40 futures up 0.55 percent at 0743 GMT

CREDIT AGRICOLE

French bank Credit Agricole on Friday said it had agreed to sell its private equity unit to Coller Capital, a U.K.-based firm which specialises in buying private equity assets which other firms wish to divest.

SCOR

French reinsurer Scor eastimated on Friday its losses from the floods in Thailand at 140 million euros net before tax.

EADS

Emirates airline, the largest customer for the Airbus A380 superjumbo, is hoping to soon place more orders for the 525-seat aircraft made by EADS's Airbus unit, the airline's Chief Executive told a German newspaper. ID:nL6E7NF7FS]

ACCOR

French hotel group Accor said on Friday it would spend 195 million euros to buy hotel management company Mirvac to beef up its position in Australia and New Zealand. The deal covers 6,100 rooms or 48 hotels.

RENAULT /PSA New car sales in the euro zone rose 1.9 percent in November over the previous month, data published by the European auto industry association showed on Friday.

L'OREAL

The cosmetics and beauty company said on Thursday it has finalised the acquisition of Pacific Bioscience Laboratories Inc., a specialist in sonic skin care, after shareholders of the U.S. company approved the takeover.

THALES

The defence company announced plans on Thursday to buy stakes in two state arms firms as it boosts its role in naval shipbuilding while surrendering a direct role in the manufacture of ammunitions.

PERNOD RICARD

French spirits group Pernod Ricard is optimistic over sales prospects for the end of the year in the United States, a recovering market where it aims to take market share.

BNP PARIBAS

The lender BNP Paribas is considering a partial or total sale of its 50.91 percent stake in real estate investment company Klepierre, French daily Les Echos reported on its website on Thursday citing unnamed sources.

Separately, Fitch Ratings, the third-biggest of the major credit rating agencies, on Thursday cut by one notch its long-term ratings on Bank of America Corp, BNP Paribas , Citigroup, Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group.

ALSTOM , VINCI

The transport and power engineering firm and the construction and concessions specialist said they were awarded contracts as part of the consortium that will extend the tram network of Nottingham, Britain.

