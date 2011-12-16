PARIS - Below are company-related news and stories
from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the
region's markets or individual stocks.
December CAC-40 futures up 0.55 percent at 0743 GMT
CREDIT AGRICOLE
French bank Credit Agricole on Friday said it had agreed to
sell its private equity unit to Coller Capital, a U.K.-based
firm which specialises in buying private equity assets which
other firms wish to divest.
SCOR
French reinsurer Scor eastimated on Friday its losses from
the floods in Thailand at 140 million euros net before tax.
EADS
Emirates airline, the largest customer for the
Airbus A380 superjumbo, is hoping to soon place more orders for
the 525-seat aircraft made by EADS's Airbus unit, the airline's
Chief Executive told a German newspaper. ID:nL6E7NF7FS]
ACCOR
French hotel group Accor said on Friday it would spend 195
million euros to buy hotel management company Mirvac to beef up
its position in Australia and New Zealand. The deal covers 6,100
rooms or 48 hotels.
RENAULT /PSA
New car sales in the euro zone rose 1.9 percent in November over
the previous month, data published by the European auto industry
association showed on Friday.
L'OREAL
The cosmetics and beauty company said on Thursday it has
finalised the acquisition of Pacific Bioscience Laboratories
Inc., a specialist in sonic skin care, after shareholders of the
U.S. company approved the takeover.
THALES
The defence company announced plans on Thursday to buy
stakes in two state arms firms as it boosts its role in naval
shipbuilding while surrendering a direct role in the manufacture
of ammunitions.
PERNOD RICARD
French spirits group Pernod Ricard is optimistic over sales
prospects for the end of the year in the United States, a
recovering market where it aims to take market share.
BNP PARIBAS
The lender BNP Paribas is considering a partial or total
sale of its 50.91 percent stake in real estate investment
company Klepierre, French daily Les Echos reported on
its website on Thursday citing unnamed sources.
Separately, Fitch Ratings, the third-biggest of the major
credit rating agencies, on Thursday cut by one notch its
long-term ratings on Bank of America Corp, BNP Paribas
, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank AG and
Goldman Sachs Group.
ALSTOM , VINCI
The transport and power engineering firm and the
construction and concessions specialist said they were awarded
contracts as part of the consortium that will extend the tram
network of Nottingham, Britain.
