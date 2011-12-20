PARIS Dec 20 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are down 0.25 percent at 0844 GMT

RENAULT

The car maker said on Monday it would stop selling five vehicle models in Britain and cut about 60 of its 190 dealerships in response to plunging sales and a weaker pound.

SANOFI

U.S. drugs regulators revised the label on Monday for Sanofi SA's heart drug Multaq to reflect the risk of heart problems, including death, for patients with irregular heart rhythms.

Separately, on Tuesday, the French drugmaker said there had been no statistical superiority observed between its multiple-sclerosis treatment teriflunomide and injectable therapy interferon beta-1a (or 'Rebif') over risk of treatment failure as part of a Phase III trial.

AXA

The French insurer said it had closed the sale of Denplan to Simplyhealth Group for a price of around 137 million euros on a debt-free, cash-free basis.

INTERPARFUMS

The French fragrance company said it was in talks with London-listed licensee Burberry to create a new operating structure for its fragrance and beauty line.

Burberry has until July 31, 2012, to determine whether it wishes to buy out the unexpired portion of the license or continue the existing license through to Dec. 31, 2017.

GEMALTO

The payment services provider announced it had acquired SensorLogic, a cloud-based service delivery platform, though it did not disclose details.

GAMELOFT

The mobile games developer announced a partnership with Google to bring its game GT Racing: Motor Academy to Google+.

HEIJMANS

The Dutch construction company plans to cut over two thirds of the 90 jobs at its prefab production unit and forced layoffs are possible.

